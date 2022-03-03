Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 287,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 244,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 668,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 222,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $306.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,448.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%. Research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

