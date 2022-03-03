LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $132.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.70. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

