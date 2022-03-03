Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $135.00

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $135.00 and last traded at $135.39, with a volume of 2313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.57.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,928,000 after buying an additional 29,574 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 790,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

