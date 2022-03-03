Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $135.00

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $135.00 and last traded at $135.39, with a volume of 2313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.57.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
