Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Major Shareholder Sells $83,800,406.80 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LBRT opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

