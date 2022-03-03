Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.400 EPS.

LSI opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $80.28 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.90.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Life Storage by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,114,000 after buying an additional 122,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

