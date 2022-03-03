Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $354.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $351.27 million to $357.99 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Life Time Group.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,469,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,909,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,139,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $851,000.
About Life Time Group (Get Rating)
Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.