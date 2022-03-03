Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $354.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $351.27 million to $357.99 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Life Time Group.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,469,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,909,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,139,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $851,000.

LTH stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

