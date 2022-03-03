Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

LINC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

