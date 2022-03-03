Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 150,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 97,880 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $706,693.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 669.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

