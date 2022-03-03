Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Cowen

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $345.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

NYSE:LIN opened at $290.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.65. Linde has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $340,702,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after buying an additional 955,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

