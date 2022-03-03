LINK Price Hits $126.91 on Major Exchanges (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $126.91 or 0.00299408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $758.41 million and $1.70 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINK has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.73 or 0.06645128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,324.19 or 0.99849676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00045885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00046872 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00025789 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

