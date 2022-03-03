Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

LPCN stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.23. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lipocine by 243.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Lipocine by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lipocine by 46.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

