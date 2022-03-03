LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin Purchases 25,000 Shares

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LVO stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. LiveOne Inc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

