Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the January 31st total of 123,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LIXT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. 210,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,678. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71. Lixte Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

