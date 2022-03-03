LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. 10,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.