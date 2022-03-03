LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.
About LKQ (Get Rating)
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.