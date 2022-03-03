Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Down 2%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.35). Approximately 770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.42).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGRS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.03) target price on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.03) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £256.83 million and a PE ratio of -625.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 279.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

