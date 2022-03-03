Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

LOW traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $227.94. 26,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,808. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.