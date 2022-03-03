LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Dan H. Arnold Sells 23,119 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LPL Financial stock opened at $171.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

