LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,058 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $116.89 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

