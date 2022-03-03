LPL Financial LLC Acquires 43,849 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

