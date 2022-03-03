LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $574,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of UTF stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.