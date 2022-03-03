LPL Financial LLC Buys 284,732 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 470,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,732 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 61.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 174.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $344,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 107.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 134,014 shares during the last quarter.

PSQ stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

