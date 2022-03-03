LPL Financial LLC Has $5.12 Million Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000.

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $53.19 on Thursday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88.

