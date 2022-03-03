LPL Financial LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Garmin by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 1,087.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 152,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $113.91 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.07 and its 200-day moving average is $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

