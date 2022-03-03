LPL Financial LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM stock opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.55 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.