Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 36.99%. Luminar Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.12) EPS.

LAZR stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 139,586 shares of company stock worth $2,013,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,992,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,605,000 after acquiring an additional 418,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,560,000 after acquiring an additional 271,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,396,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 268,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,529,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after buying an additional 199,737 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

