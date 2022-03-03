Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. 1,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $487.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

LXFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

