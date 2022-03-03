Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 1,108 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,164. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.86.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

