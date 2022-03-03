Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 728 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.33. 25,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,251. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.