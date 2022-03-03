Lynch & Associates IN Has $6.21 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.74. 270,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,126,897. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.