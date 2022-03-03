Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $7,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 131,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Shares of EBC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,259. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.90. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Eastern Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.