Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $437.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.64. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.26 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

