Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Insider Acquires $94,840.20 in Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MX opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $825.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.