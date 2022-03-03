Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Insider Acquires $94,840.20 in Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE MX opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $825.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
