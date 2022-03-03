Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 141.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares during the quarter. Magnite accounts for about 6.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnite by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 20.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Magnite by 19.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 74,464 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Magnite by 105.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after buying an additional 255,170 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 62,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,741. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -456.85 and a beta of 2.24. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. Magnite’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

