Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.71

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.71 and traded as high as C$9.80. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 63,181 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.71. The firm has a market cap of C$797.47 million and a P/E ratio of 30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$170.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.6280695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

