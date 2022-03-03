Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.71

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.71 and traded as high as C$9.80. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 63,181 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.71. The firm has a market cap of C$797.47 million and a P/E ratio of 30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
