Man Group plc Acquires New Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 20,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $235,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.