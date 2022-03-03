Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 14,380 Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Interface by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Interface by 30.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Interface during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Interface during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Interface by 17.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $869.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

