Man Group plc Invests $223,000 in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SCHN stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

