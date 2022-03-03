Man Group plc Makes New Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CBIZ by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

