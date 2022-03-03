Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 17,071 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,071 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.