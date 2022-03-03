Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $20,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MANU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 36.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Manchester United by 129.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manchester United by 2,466.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 264,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Manchester United by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get Manchester United alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

MANU stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.70. Manchester United plc has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United Profile (Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.