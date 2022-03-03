ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.420-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANT. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of MANT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.13. The stock had a trading volume of 350,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ManTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

