Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.96

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.96 and traded as high as C$25.69. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$24.85, with a volume of 7,388,284 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFC. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.32.

The stock has a market cap of C$49.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

About Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

