Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.
MCHX stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.91. 755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,078. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.85.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.
Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
