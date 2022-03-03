Mark Andrew Smith Sells 430 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMI opened at $207.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $192.02 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

