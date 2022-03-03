Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MBII. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.