Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NGVC opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $396.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

