Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of FET opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.62. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

