Marshall Wace LLP Invests $591,000 in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 363.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Archon Partners LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 62.5% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.36.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

