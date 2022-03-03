Marshall Wace LLP Invests $613,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,627 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.19 and a beta of 3.08.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

U.S. Silica Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.