Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $537,000 Investment in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WLKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE WLKP opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

